Exhibition of paintings at Coopera Art Gallery

LAHORE : An exhibition of paintings titled ‘The Nature’ by seven artists opened at Coopera Art Gallery on Saturday. Inspired by nature, the painters have captured interesting scenes on canvases with beautiful colours. It was inaugurated by Dr Sughra Sadaf. The writer and poet while appreciating the work of artists said that such work refreshes the human spirit which helps in overcoming the current political suffocation.

Maria Daniyal, Madiha Erum, Rabia Awais and Muhammad Umar have painted natural scenes with a touch of culture while Maham Mehboob Alam and Laraib Ijaz have painted horses. Nadia Malik, who has been working since long, has captured flowers and beautiful scenes of butterflies and birds in her paintings.

Around five dozen beautiful paintings are on display on the wall of Coopera Art Gallery. Apart from the senior and young painters, a large number of art lovers and students participated in the exhibition and appreciated the artworks.

This exhibition will continue till June 10 from 10:30am to 6:00pm except on holidays.