Drive against token tax evaders

LAHORE : The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has initiated an anti-token tax defaulters campaign under the command of Director Region-C Muhammad Asif, who is personally leading the field formations under the guidance of Director General Excise Muhammad Ali in Lahore.

According to Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Inspector Zameer-ul-Hasan, who was discharging duty at an Excise checking point at Lorry Adda Badami Bagh, stated that to achieve 100pc target before the end of the fiscal year 2022/23, the department had introduced a new recovery tool in the campaign - a specially designed twin hooked wheel lock-up device, popularly known as Shikanja. The experience had so far shown that the success rate of this unique iron clawed tax collector in the field was 100pc, he added. He said that the department had adopted zero tolerance policy against all sorts of motor vehicles tax defaulters.

He said that the excise checking points had been established at all entry and exist points of the metropolitan city. As per the recovery plan, vigorous monitoring and recovery operation was under way against the defaulter vehicles on all major roads and posh housing societies of the city.