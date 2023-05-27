Quran publishers seek waiving of tax on paper

LAHORE : Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan (QPAP) demanded the FBR Chairman to facilitate them in importing modern printing machinery and paper to improve the standard of the printing of the holy book. Addressing a meeting on Friday, QPAP President Qudratullah, Chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah and Chief Patron Hafeez ul Barkaat Shah said that the latest machinery is required to help improve standards of printing, distribution and binding of holy book. They requested FBR Chairman to facilitate them to achieve this objective by waiving taxes and duties, provide easy interest-free loans and remove restrictions on quality of imported paper. They said hurdles to importing good quality paper of specific grams and sizes are causing difficulties in printing high quality holy book. They expressed gratitude to FBR Chairman who, they said, has always listened to their problems and solved them.