PHA directed to prepare business plan for Jilani Park

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has instructed PHA to prepare a business plan for Jilani Park to increase its revenue. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at PHA headquarters on Friday.

Airport Project Manager Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Additional DG PHA, Director Headquarters, Director Engineering participated in this meeting.

The business plan of PHA, the main highways and the upgradation of Allama Iqbal Airport were reviewed in the meeting. In the meeting, DG PHA M Tahir Wattoo gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Lahore about the ongoing projects in the city, revenue of the department, horticulture, plantation and urban forests.

He said that city’s horticulture beauty and plantations are also part of the anti-smog campaign. Each plant of the plantation campaign will have a tag and in this regard, an application is being launched, he added.

He said that the Lahore division will have its own tree data bank. 3D model of horticulture work should be prepared on Allama Iqbal Airport runway, he added.