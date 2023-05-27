Abrar gets teary-eyed on quitting PTI

ISLAMABAD: Singer and politician Abrar ul Haq announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday. The famous singer, who rose to prominence from his song “Billo De Ghar”, announced his decision of leaving the party after breaking down several times during the presser. Abrar joined PTI in December 2011, and remained active throughout his political journey. He would enthrall workers in rallies by singing party anthems. He was appointed as president youth wing PTI in 2012 and foreign secretary PTI in 2013.
He contested 2013 and 2018 elections from Narowal but was defeated in both the attempts by PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal. Abrar was appointed as chairman Pak Red Crescent Society in 2019 during the PTI government’s tenure.
