Elahi faces probe for submitting ‘fake medical report to court’

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has launched yet another inquiry against former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

This time Elahi is under the scanner for allegedly submitting a fake medical certificate to the court. The former chief minister allegedly submitted a fake certificate of typhoid in an anti-corruption court on May 11.

The certificate, issued by the Services Hospital, Lahore, on May 10, bears the token number 52, room number 21 and a stamp of the registrar, Surgical Unit II. In a bid to find out how the surgical unit had issued a fake certificate, the ACE has started questioning the doctors.

ACE officials said the certificate had been issued in connivance with the hospital staff. The department has already lodged a case against the PTI leader for allegedly receiving kickbacks in development schemes in his hometown, Gujrat. Eight others were also nominated in the case for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs1 billion to the national exchequer through bogus payments.

On the other hand, police failed to nab him despite raiding his home twice and the fact that the locator had spotted him. They even searched for a nearby school but in vain. On Friday, a large police contingent again surrounded his home and all entry and exit points were sealed and only the residents were allowed to enter the area.