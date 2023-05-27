Philadelphia bans trendy ski masks on buses after murder

WASHINGTON: Philadelphia transit police have banned ski masks known as “shiestys” popular in urban fashion after a teen was murdered on a bus by someone wearing one. Charles Lawson, the police chief of SEPTA, the city´s rail, bus and subway system, announced on Thursday that no one wearing the masks would be allowed on the system. “Come on SEPTA property wearing your shiesty, and you will be engaged by police,” he said. “You got two choices: remove it, or we escort you off the property.” The balaclavas became street fashion items in the young African American community in the past few years, with music and sports stars donning them, and popular fashion brands making their own. British brand Paul Smith sells a striped one for $195.