Over Rs3 million okayed for cops’ medical expenses

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab on Friday approved the payment of more than Rs3 million to 15 officials for medical expenses. According to details, Constable Arif Hussain was given Rs3 lakh, T/ASI Mubahsir Waseem, constables M Ramzan and Ibraheem Yaqub were given Rs3 lakh each, Sub Inspector Fakhar Abbas, Constables Aamir, Ghulam Murtaza, Faizan Ali, Umar Hussain were given Rs2 lakhs each while Sub-inspector Owais Akram, constables Waseem Ahmed, M Ishtiaq Ali and Khurram Shehzad were given Rs150,000 each for medical expenses.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab visited the house of DSP Tariq Kumboh Shaheed on Friday. He inquired about the welfare of the martyr's heirs and paid tribute to Tariq’s great services and sacrifice. Tariq Kamboh was martyred in a terrorist attack near Wafaqi Colony on December 16, 2000. In recognition of his unparalleled services, a building of the Central Police Office was also named after DSP Tariq Kamboh. Meanwhile, Rajanpur police established a school ‘Shaheed Rao Rahat Saleem Police Community School’ in Katcha area.