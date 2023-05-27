Naeem, Esha capture 100m titles

KARACHI: Naeem Akhtar of Army and Esha Imran of WAPDA on Friday clinched the 100m men’s and women’s titles, respectively, in the athletics competitions of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

The 100m men’s gold went to Naeem Akhtar of Army who clocked 10.25 seconds, WAPDA’s Gohar Shehbaz with 10.35 claimed silver and HEC’s Ali Ahmed Sukhara with 10.45 claimed bronze.

The 100m women’s final was won by Esha Imran of WAPDA with a timing of 11.15 seconds, Army’s Tameen Khan with 11.33 seconds took silver while WAPDA’s Arooj Kiran with 11.78 took bronze.

Olympian Rabia Ashiq of WAPDA captured the 800m gold. Rabia clocked two minutes, 28.93 seconds to win her first gold of the event. She is to compete in other races as well. Army’s Rubeela clinched silver with 2:29.43 while HEC’s Sonana Musawar claimed bronze with a timing of 2:36.87.

Antul of HEC snared the triple jump gold with 11.36m, Mahnoor of HEC with 11.72m claimed silver while Malika of Army with 10.44 clinched bronze. In the 10 kilometre women race-walk, Kanwal of Army got gold, Saira of Army took silver while Mahnoor Fatima of Sindh claimed bronze.

The pole vault gold went to Army’s Uzma who recorded 2.7m, Shanaza of Army with 2.40m claimed silver while Misbah Yousuf of WAPDA with 2.40m claimed bronze. The 400m hurdles gold went to Javeria Khan of WAPDA who clocked 1.02:78, WAPDA’s Musarrat Shaheen claimed silver with 1.04:96 and Army’s Tahreem claimed bronze with 1.09:64.

Nabeela of Army got the shot put gold with 11.36m, HEC’s Noor-ul-Saba claimed silver with 11.13 and WAPDA’s Mahnoor Dogar claimed bronze with 10.86m. In the men’s shot put, Jamshed Ali of Army claimed gold with 16.40m, WAPDA’s Zohaib with 16.08m claimed silver and WAPDA’s Bilal Shahid with 14.43m claimed bronze.

The men’s 400m hurdles gold went to Abid Razzaq of Army with a timing of 51.31, Army’s Shahid Ramzan claimed silver with 52.23 and PAF’s Usama Bashir claimed bronze with 53.26. Mohammad Afzal of Army got the long jump gold with 7.47m, Army’s Kashif with 7.45m got silver and HEC’s Faraz Khan with 7.31 cinched bronze. The men’s 5000m gold went to Mohammad Akhtar of WAPDA who clocked 15:32.8, WAPDA’s Sohail Amir claimed silver with 15:36.4 and Ali Hasan of Navy with 16:08.4 claimed bronze.