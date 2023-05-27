Shah grabs second gold medal as Army crowned judo champions

KARACHI: Tokyo-based two-time Olympian Shah Hussain on Friday won his second gold medal as Army were crowned champions of the men’s section of the judo competitions of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Meanwhile, WAPDA won the trophy of the women’s section. Shah, who had got open weight category gold for his department Army on the first day of the judo event, on Friday also secured gold in the +100 kilogramme when he conquered Hamid Ali of Navy in the final.

Haseeb-ul-Hasan of Sindh and Umar Farooq of Railways claimed bronze. In the men’s -100kg, Moin Aslam of Army got gold when he defeated Tayyab Raza of WAPDA in the final while Hamza Irfan of Islamabad and Abid of Police took bronze.

Army finished at the summit in the men's section with nine gold and one silver medal. They were followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with one gold and one silver, HEC finished third with two silver and three bronze while WAPDA wrapped-up their journey at the fourth spot with three silver and two bronze.

Then follow Navy (0-2-2), Railways (0-1-3), Punjab (0-1-2), Balochistan (0-0-2), Police (0-0-2), Sindh (0-0-2) and Islamabad (0-0-1). WAPDA were crowned champions of the women’s category by securing four golds and one silver. They were followed by Army with two golds, four silvers and two bronze. HEC finished third with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Then follow Navy (1-0-3), KP (0-1-3), Punjab (0-1-1), Balochistan (0-0-2), Police (0-0-1) and Sindh (0-0-1). In the women’s -63kg Shumaila Gul of WAPDA took gold when she downed Asma Rani of Army in the final. Iqra of KP and Fazilat Sardar of Navy claimed bronze.

In the -70kg Nazia Tufail of Army got gold when she whacked Sanam Barkat of WAPDA in the final. Saima of Army and Aman Javed of HEC got bronze. Karate: Army on Friday were leading in both the men’s and women’s sections of the karate event.

In the men’s event Army were leading with four golds, three silvers and two bronze. WAPDA were trailing at the second spot with four golds, two silvers and three bronze. Balochistan were at the third spot with one gold, one silver and three bronze.

In the -50kg Shoaib Akhtar of Army got gold when he downed Ali Madad of Railways in the final. Mohammad Ibrar of KP and Ibrahim of WAPDA secured bronze. The -55kg gold went to Farhan Rasheed of Army when he downed Asmatullah of WAPDA in the final. Murad Khan of KP and Naqeebullah of Balochistan claimed bronze.

In the women’s section in -45kg Aneela Batool of Army claimed gold, Faiza of Balochistan took silver while Bibi Maryam of WAPDA and Niaz Dana of Railways got bronze. In the -50kg Sabira Gul of Army got gold, Areesha Nadeem of Sindh took silver while Laiba Zia of WAPDA and Fatima of Balochistan claimed bronze.

Army, in women’s event, were leading with five gold, two silver and one bronze. They were followed by WAPDA with three gold, two silver and two bronze. Balochistan with three silver and three bronze were at the third spot.

Medals standings: Army were on the top with 105 golds, 68 silvers and 30 bronze. WAPDA were trailing at the second spot with 57 golds, 51 silvers and 47 bronze. Navy with 26 golds, 27 silvers and 36 bronze, were at the third spot.