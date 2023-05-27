I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our country. The air quality has been deteriorating and it is affecting the health of our communities. The pollution is not only causing respiratory problems but also increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. We need to take immediate action to reduce pollution levels. The government should invest in clean energy sources and promote public transportation to reduce the number of cars on the road. We should also encourage industries to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce their carbon footprint.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi