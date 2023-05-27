I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our country. The air quality has been deteriorating and it is affecting the health of our communities. The pollution is not only causing respiratory problems but also increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. We need to take immediate action to reduce pollution levels. The government should invest in clean energy sources and promote public transportation to reduce the number of cars on the road. We should also encourage industries to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce their carbon footprint.
Hoorain Altaf
Rawalpindi
Gas loadshedding used to be a winter problem. Now, it occurs during the summer months as well and appears to have...
The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in...
The PTI is disintegrating rapidly. Imran Khan has lost his composure. In one breath he says he is ready to step-down...
Persistent unemployment is a pressing issue in Pakistan, particularly among the youth, which has led to a rise in...
This refers to the article ‘Malaria in Jati’ .by Kausar Abbas. This is not an isolated problem, the incidence of...
More than 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, according to the UN World Food Programme. Our poor...