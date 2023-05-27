Food output

More than 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, according to the UN World Food Programme. Our poor agricultural productivity is a key factor behind this crisis. Population increase, soil degradation and the effects of climate change are the biggest obstacles to increasing food production. Additionally, government authorities believe that more than 80 per cent of the country’s crops were devastated by last year’s disastrous floods. Pakistan must expand the use of technology in agriculture and modernize the industry in order to boost output and thereby increase the amount of food available.

Anumta Naz

Karachi