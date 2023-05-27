Food output

More than 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, according to the UN World Food Programme. Our poor agricultural productivity is a key factor behind this crisis. Population increase, soil degradation and the effects of climate change are the biggest obstacles to increasing food production. Additionally, government authorities believe that more than 80 per cent of the country’s crops were devastated by last year’s disastrous floods. Pakistan must expand the use of technology in agriculture and modernize the industry in order to boost output and thereby increase the amount of food available.
Anumta Naz
Karachi
I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our country. The air quality has been...
Gas loadshedding used to be a winter problem. Now, it occurs during the summer months as well and appears to have...
The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in...
The PTI is disintegrating rapidly. Imran Khan has lost his composure. In one breath he says he is ready to step-down...
Persistent unemployment is a pressing issue in Pakistan, particularly among the youth, which has led to a rise in...
This refers to the article ‘Malaria in Jati’ .by Kausar Abbas. This is not an isolated problem, the incidence of...