Fly Jinnah expands KHI-ISB flights

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah on Friday announced an increase in flight frequency between Karachi and Islamabad effective from June 1, 2023. The airline will now operate three daily flights per week. “As the summer season approaches, the demand for affordable and reliable air travel options between the two major cities continues to grow. Fly Jinnah aims to enhance connectivity and meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, ensuring a seamless travel experience,” a statement of the low cost carrier said. At present, Fly Jinnah connects five major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The carrier currently operates a fleet of three modern Airbus A320 aircraft.
