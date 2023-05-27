Gold sheds Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs250 per tola on Friday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs235,750 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs214 to Rs202,118. Gold rates dropped by $9 to $1,952 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.