Yasmin, Mehmood Rasheed, Cheema not leaving PTI

LAHORE: Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema — Thursday resolved that they would not leave the Imran Khan-led PTI despite a mass departure of stalwarts.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was presented before a court on Thursday where she was asked if she would follow Fawad Chaudhry and others who have left the party. “I am not leaving. I am standing with PTI. I am standing with Imran and I am not going anywhere,” she stressed. Mehmoodur Rasheed, while talking to journalists outside an anti-terrorism court, said leaving PTI was unthinkable. “Despite all the difficulties, I will stand with Imran Khan and PTI,” he said. When asked about Fawad, he responded: “khas kam jahan pak”.

In a brief response to reporters, former governor Punjab Umar Cheema, who was presented before the court handcuffed, said: “I am an ideological worker of the party and I will stand with it.”