FCA for March: Power consumers to pay additional Rs0.8/unit in May bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed the state-run power distribution companies (Discos) to charge an additional 0.7917/unit from consumers in May 2023 power bills.

On May 3, 2023, the regulator held a public hearing on the petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Discos. The agency had asked for permission to allow companies to charge an additional Rs1.17/ unit from power consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for March 2023. Now, after this decision, the new adjustment will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS).

The CPPA in the FCA has also claimed Rs13.38 billion as arrears, which was previously withheld by the Authority in June 2021. Out this, Rs8.764 billion has been verified and Rs819 million has been disallowed. The verified amount of Rs8.746 million has been included while working out the FCA of March 2023. The regulator allowed on provisional basis in the FCA of March 2023 remaining amount of Rs3.802 billion, subject to adjustment based on outcome of final verification.