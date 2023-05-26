LHC told Imran Riaz not in ISI, MI custody

LAHORE: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI) have denied the custody of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan. This was claimed by Lahore police DIG Investigation Kamran Adil before the Lahore High Court during the hearing of journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s abduction case. Imran Riaz was arrested by police on May 11. However, his whereabouts have remained unknown since his arrest.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar didn’t appear before the court on Thursday as an application seeking exemption from personal appearance was submitted on his behalf due to his engagement at a Ceremony of Martyrs Respect Day in Gujranwala.

The judge asked the government representative to submit the daily schedule of the IG Punjab. Later, the DIG investigation said before the court that the ISI and MI have said that Imran Riaz is not in their custody.

During the hearing, Imran Riaz’s father said that his son was being punished for making a vlog. Later, the court adjourned, directing, Riaz’s lawyer to provide any evidence they had to the police. The court also directed the DIG investigation to submit a written reply.