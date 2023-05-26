Eco-friendly electric taxis to be introduced in Sindh: Sharjeel

The Sindh government has decided to introduce eco-friendly electric taxis throughout the province. In a meeting presided over by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday, it was decided that 500 new buses worth Rs25 billion would be purchased and added to the Peoples Bus Service to provide more travel facilities to the people during the next financial year.

Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, Trans Karachi Chief Executive Officer Tufail Palijo, Project Director Yellow Line Ameer Owaisi, Red Line General Manager Pir Sajjad and others attended the meeting.

Memon instructed the initiation of a new route for the People's Bus Service connecting Hattri with Khesana Mori in Hyderabad. He said the trial for the new route should commence within three days.

He said that the introduction of the new route would provide affordable and comfortable travel facilities for residents in both urban and rural areas. He issued instructions to bring all the buses of the People's Bus Service onto the roads of Karachi.

Memon announced that an additional 20 buses would be provided to the Sindh government by June 15, and these buses would also be incorporated into the People's Bus Service. He also issued instructions for establishing connectivity between the Orange Line, Green Line and Red Lion buses in Karachi.

He said the government had planned to purchase 500 buses in the upcoming financial year and directed transport ministry officials to prepare a proposal forthe purpose. He also revealed the plan to operate 200 electric taxis in Karachi with 50 pink taxis specifically reserved for women passengers.

The transport minister said female drivers would be recruited specifically for the pink taxis designated for women passengers. He emphasised that the introduction of electric taxis would enable affordable travel facilities for the general public.

He said the electric taxi service initiated under the Sindh Mass Transit Authority would create employment opportunities for unemployed youth and operating environmental friendly taxis would result in substantial savings in oil expenditures. He remarked that the initiative would be a win-win situation promoting sustainable transportation and economic advantages for all the stakeholders involved.