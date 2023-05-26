Army lift taekwondo trophy

KARACHI: Army lifted the taekwondo trophy of the 34th National Games by winning 31 gold and six silver medals in Quetta on Thursday. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) finished second with three gold, six silver and 11 bronze. WAPDA finished third with two gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze. In women’s individual under-20 poomsae, Zeena Sheraz of Army claimed gold, Emaan of HEC picked silver while Hadia Naeem of KP and Unzillah Ali of Railways claimed bronze.

In the women’s under-30, Flower Zaheer of WAPDA claimed gold, Army’s Naqsh Hamdani claimed silver while Laraib Manan of PAF and Syeda Hajra Shah of KP took bronze. In the women’s under-30 poomsae pair Naila and Zeena Sheraz of Army claimed gold, Flower and Maryam of WAPDA captured silver while Maira and Laraib of PAF and Hadia and Hajra of KP clinched bonze medals.

In the women’s under-30 team poomsae, Army, featuring Naila, Zeena Sheraz and Aleena, captured gold; WAPDA, carrying Maryam, Sofia and Flower, claimed silver; while PAF, featuring Laraib, Maria and Bakhtawar; and KP, carrying Hadia, Kainat and Hajra, got bronze.

In the women’s pair over 30, Mehrunnisa and Radikha Jan of Army claimed gold, Sumaira Fayyaz and Aqsa Shafaqat of WAPDA took silver while Railways’ Ayesha Bashir and Nadra and Balochistan’s Rafia and Rooya captured bronze.

Mehrunnisa of Army won the under-40 individual poomsae gold, WAPDA’s Sumaira Fayyaz got silver while Police’s Fazeelat and Railways’s Ayesha Bashir got bronze. In the men’s under-20, Adil Hussain of Army claimed gold, Syed Sail Abbas Naqvi of WAPDA captured silver while Mohammad Shaheer of Islamabad and Ghulam Hussain of PAF captured bronze.

In the men’s under-30, Aqdas Ullah Qadeer of Army got gold, Ansa of PAF claimed silver while Wajeeh-ul-Hasan of HEC and Rajab of WAPDA got bronze. In the men’s under-30 pair, Ahmed Shehzad and Sarmad of Army got gold, HEC’s Wajeeh-ul-Hasan and Qayyum took silver while Anas and Fahad of PAF and Sail Abbas and Nabeel of WAPDA captured bronze. In the men’s over 30 team poomsae, Army, carrying Ghazanfar Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abrar-ul-Haq, clinched gold; WAPDA, featuring Umair Salim, Ghufran Ali and Naeem Ahmad, captured silver; while Railways, carrying Qayyum, Sufyan and Taufeeq, and Balochistan, carrying Nazeer, Rafiullah and Naseem, claimed bronze.

In the men’s over 30 pair, Army’s Mohammad Mumtaz and Mudassar Hussain, claimed gold; WAPDA’s Mohammad Khan and Pervez Akhtar secured silver; while PAF’s Mohammad Islam and Najeeb and Railways’ Sufyan Inayat and Qayyum clinched bronze.

Wapda take home Team titles in tennis event Favourites Wapda lived up to their tag by winning both men and women teams’ titles in tennis event of the 34th National Games here at the PTF Complex.

In the men’s team event, Wapda beat Army 2-1 to land the title. Aqeel Khan gave Wapda a great start by beating young Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-1. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman then evened the tie for Army by beating Muhammad Abid in a one-sided match 6-0, 6-0. In the deciding doubles, seasoned Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Abdullah Adnan to win the gold for Wapda.

In the women’s team event final, Sarah Mahboob gave Wapda a positive start by beating upcoming Amna Ali Qayum. Ushna Suhail then won the title for Wapda beating Mahin Aftab in three tough sets. Results: Women team event (WAPDA beat Army 2-0): Sarah Mahboob (Wapda) bt Amna Ali Qayyum (Army) 6-2, 6-3; Ushna Sohail (Wapda) bt Mahin Aftab (Army) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.