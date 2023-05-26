Let peace prevail

Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges, both internal and external, with terrorism being among the most serious. In order to keep our country safe and secure it is necessary to bring the ongoing political and economic turmoil to an end as they undermine our national security.

The only way to do so is to hold free and fair elections. This will bring stability to the political and economic systems, enabling us to embark on the path to a safer and peaceful Pakistan.

Yasir Khan

Peshawar