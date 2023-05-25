Plan to attack installations made at Zaman Park: geofencing analysis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters, Pakistan´s army headquarters, during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: The plan to attack sensitive installations, both government and army, was chalked out at Zaman Park on May 8. According to the geofencing record and technical analysis, it has been revealed that the plan to attack sensitive installations was made in Zaman Park on May 8 and high-level leadership of PTI remained in contact with the attackers, reported local media.

The records of geofencing revealed contacts of Imran Khan with six important personalities from Zaman Park.

According to the record, 154 mobile numbers were contacted from Zaman Park on May 8 and during hooliganism in Jinnah House on May 9. It was revealed that Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Mehmoodur Rasheed remained in contact with the rioters. Ijaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal and Murad Raas also remained in contact with the protesters. Some 215 callers contacted six leaders on May 9.

Some 41 calls were made to Yasmin Rashid, 10 calls were made to miscreants through Hammad Azhar’s mobile number while Mehmoodur Rasheed remained on the top of the list, who made 75 calls.

The record shows Ijaz Chaudhry made 50 calls, Saleem Iqbal 16 while Murad Raas contacted vandals, who were present in Jinnah House, 23 times.