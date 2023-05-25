Speaker felicitates people of Gujar Khan on approval of PU Potohar campus

Islamabad:Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Wednesday felicitated the people of Gujar Khan on the approval of Rs4 billion for the establishment of ‘Punjab University Potohar Campus’ by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

In a statement, he said, “The establishment of Punjab University Potohar Campus would usher in the new era of prosperity and development in Gujar Khan. ”Punjab University’s Potohar Campus Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi was approved at the cost of four billion rupees in the meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal held the other day.

Ashraf was of the view that the campus would up skill the youth of Gujar Khan with quality higher education at their doorstep. He added, "In this age of knowledge-based economies, higher education is the only tool of progress and development.” The NA speaker reiterated that no stone would be left unturned until the dream of the establishment of Punjab University Potohar campus was realised.

He also thanked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for approval of this project. It is worth mentioning here that the project has been the central focus of Raja Pervez Ashraf since he was prime minister. It is the biggest project in the history of Gujar Khan and a gift to the youth of not only Gujar Khan but also adjoining areas.