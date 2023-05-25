‘Manto se Milleye’ staged in Alhamra

Lahore:On the second day of Alhamra's 26th Theatre Festival, Akash Theatre presented its play 'Manto Se Milleye.' The play was written and directed by Afzal Nabi, and the actors included Afzal Nabi, Safia, Hafiz Tahir Tufail, Rai Ali Raza, and Saber. The story was related to Saadat Hasan Manto's life, and as Manto used to write his fiction during his daily life routine, the drama was written and acted based on the same lifestyle of Manto. Executive Director of Alhamra M Saleem Sagar said that the theatre festival would help to promote quality drama. On the third day of the festival, Salamat Productions will present its play 'Baba Ji Te Mein' at 7pm at Alhamra Hall No. 2.
