Akbar Chowk flyover revised plan approved

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired the governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office.

The meeting approved various decisions related to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and reviewed proposed amendments to building and zone regulations. It also sanctioned investment through term finance certificates (TFCs) in the Bank of Punjab and amendments to the LDA (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1978.

The chief minister emphasised the need to compensate landowners according to the market rate for their acquired lands. Furthermore, the meeting granted immediate payment approval to the affected party based on a court order and authorised the LDA's auction committee to conduct an auction for shops at Park and Ride Plaza in Liberty Market. The revised plan for constructing the Akbar Chowk Flyover was approved, and a comprehensive review of the four-lane Ravi Bridge project was conducted as well. Additionally, approval was given to acquire the services of a marketing consultant and transaction adviser for Lahore Development Authority projects, as well as the appointment of an environmental consultant and a heat management officer. An assessment was also carried out for allocating land for the establishment of petrol pumps at transportation terminal sites. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman, secretaries of housing, finance, local government, Director General and Additional DG (Hqrs) of Lahore Development Authority, as well as representatives from NESPAK, line departments, and members of the governing body.

Condemns suicide attack near check post in North Waziristan Caretaker CM has strongly condemned a suicide attack near check post in the area of North Waziristan. The chief minister paid tributes to the sacrifice the martyred jawans and extended sympathies to their bereaved heirs. The martyred Jawans have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their immortal sacrifices would not be forgotten by the nation, he added.