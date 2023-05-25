Leading Yorkshire is a great honour: Shan

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood says that leading Yorkshire in the English county cricket is a great honour for him. Shan is the first Pakistani cricketer in the history to captain the club which was established in 1853. Last year Shan became only the second Pakistani player after Wasim Akram to lead a county team when he was appointed captain for Derbyshire CCC for the T20 Blast tournament. Shan was speaking exclusively to Geo News at Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium after Yorkshire Vikings defeat in the opening match of the T20 Blast tournament against Birmingham Bears which the home team won by 34 runs.

“Indeed to be captain of a club like Yorkshire for which at least three previous captains of Pakistan team have played and also someone like the great Sachin Tendulkar. Even some of the great English players from past and present have represented this club,” he said. Due to his commitments with the national team, Shan missed the first few weeks of the current county season for Yorkshire. The Blast game against Birmingham was only his second competitive game with the club as in-charge.

“It’s always difficult to adjust to conditions when you join the team when already a few matches of the season are played. So unlike last year when I was available for Derbyshire CCC from day one I’ve missed a more than a month in this season so it’s not easy to settle down quickly,” he added. In the opening match of the tournament Yorkshire won the toss and decided to field first. They were in a good position when they Birmingham lost 4 quick wickets for just 51 runs. But Birmingham Bears still managed to score 200 runs. Shan termed losing the match after being in such strong position as unacceptable.

“We will have to look into our weaknesses and team will have to learn quick lessons as we move forward,” he said. In 2021 after becoming the Head of Cricket at Derbyshire Cricket Club former head coach of Pakistan team Mickey Arthur’s first big signing for the club was Shan. In the last season Shan Masood smashed the county record when he scored more than a thousand runs in April. This prolific run resulted in Shan being appointed as captain to lead the club in T20 Blast. But despite his great relation with Arthur and amazing form Shan decided to leave the club.

He revealed that Arthur wanted him to stay with Derbyshire when he told him about his decision to leave Derbyshire to join Yorkshire but when he discussed with him all aspects of his decision to leave the club in detail Mickey understood and respected his decision. “In my opinion he also understands that cricketers’ playing career is very short. And then there are certain things like the stature of the club and the ground (Headingley), which probably I will not get again later in my career so the better option for me was not to refuse this great opportunity,” he said.

“Life in cricket is ever changing but goes in circles as there are always highs and lows,” said Shan. “In the last one year or so a lot of good things have happened in my life but then I’ve also faced some hard times.”