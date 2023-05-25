PCJCCI calls for measures to increase mango exports to China

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday called for measures to increase mangoes exports to China, saying Pakistani mangoes account for only less than 0.36 percent of China’s total mango imports.

“China is a huge market for Pakistani mangoes and there is a dire need for joint efforts from China and Pakistan to glorify potential in this sector,” PCJCCI president Moazzam Ali Ghurki said during a think tank session. He stressed that Pakistan should diversify its varieties and produce high-quality mangoes to lure Chinese buyers. Ghurki added that similar to Pak-China Knowledge Portal and Pak-China Technology Portal, PCJCCI was planning to initiate Pak-China Trade Portal as Chinese people prefer online shopping. “In this way, Pakistani exporters could use this platform for mango exports,” he said.

PCJCCI aims to provide a one-stop solution for both the Chinese and Pakistani business community. Last year, it conducted businesses to business seminars and webinars to facilitate Pakistani mango exporters and Chinese mango importers because due to catastrophic flood the mango yields were badly damaged, according to Ghurki.

“PCJCCI is also planning to organise such webinars and seminars again to establish long-term relationships between Pakistani exporters and Chinese mango importers,” he said. Senior vice president of PCJCCI Fang Yulong called for more efforts in mango packaging, preservation, deep processing and transportation. Three-dimensional transportation channels by land, sea, and air should be fully utilised for rapid delivery, he urged.

“In terms of packaging, the maturity and appearance of each box is the key to boosting sales. At the same time, we can establish large warehouse supermarkets in major Chinese cities. With the improvement of people’s living standards and the pursuit of nutritional diversity, the consumption of the king of fruits is increasing year by year in China,” Yulong said.

PCJCCI vice president Hamza Khalid shared a data that Pakistan has exported 37.4 tonnes of fresh and dried mangoes to China in the previous years. “At present, Pakistan’s mangoes account for only less than 0.36 percent of China’s total mango imports,” Khalid said.