NAB misusing power: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed annoyance over a plea by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for freezing the bank account of an accused person and disposed of the petition.

The NAB application came up for hearing before a two-member bench presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The chief justice inquired how much money was there in the bank account of the accused that was sought to be frozen. The NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the court order for freezing the account having Rs48,674 was required. Expressing annoyance, the chief justice remarked that the NAB had got one power and it was using it everywhere. “It is running after only Rs48,000,” remarked the chief justice.

Justice Athar Minallah said the NAB was not working transparently and it should not have filed such applications. The application was withdrawn after the court expressed displeasure.