May 9 violence: PTI workers left to fend for themselves

MARDAN: Majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have started hiding their identity and have taken down party flags from their houses as they have been left to fend for themselves in the face of crackdown and raids on their houses.

It may be noted that Mardan police had started cracking down on those PTI workers who were involved in damaging the statue of Cap Karnal Sher Khan and other government and public properties in the district especially in the city area during protest rallies on May 9. After the crackdown, the majority of the PTI workers in the city have taken down PTI flags from their houses in a bid to hide their association with the PTI.

It may be noted that the majority of the PTI office-bearers, lawmakers, local leaders and active workers went underground and this is the reason the PTI failed to stage any protest rally in the city after the May 9 mayhem. Sources in the party said that the majority of the PTI workers were poor and they had no money to engage lawyers to get bails in cases.

They added that those PTI local leaders and office-bearers, who allegedly bought properties and also got jobs and enjoyed other privileges during the PTI government, went underground to evade arrests.

Some PTI workers in WhatsApp messages criticised Atif Khan and other party lawmakers for going into hiding and leaving behind the workers to fend for themselves. They added that if they were arrested, they would mention the name of Atif Khan.

They added that PTI workers, their families and houses were disgraced and disrespected by the police while the PTI ministers, lawmakers and senators had gone underground. The PTI workers also criticised the local police and said that police were harassing the poor workers and raiding their houses but they did not dare raid the houses of former ministers, lawmakers, senators and other influential party leaders in the district. The PTI poor workers asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to direct the PTI’s former ministers, lawmakers, and influential party local leaders to support the poor workers in the current situation.