Rally slams countries attending G20 summit in IIOJK

Western countries participating in the G20 summit in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are violating the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and it has exposed the facade of human rights and justice, along with the democratic slogans of the Western world.

This was stated by speakers in a protest demonstration organised by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan and the Human Rights Council of Pakistan in front of the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

The protest was attended by leaders from various political and religious organisations, including the head of Palestine Foundation Pakistan, Asadullah Bhutto, Bashir Siddiqui, Dr Sabir Abu Maryam and Jamshed Hussain.

Addressing the protest rally, speakers stated that the governments of Western countries participating in the G20 summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir “are killers of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination”. They criticized the host, India, which is accused of human rights violations in the disputed region. The demonstration aimed to draw international attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people and advocate their right to self-determination.

The protesters emphasized that the entire world knows that Kashmir is a disputed territory, yet the G20 summit is being held in a disputed area, which violates international laws. The protest organizers called for strong support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. They further stated that due to the double standards of the global fraternity and organizations, the establishment of peace worldwide has become questionable. They expressed their belief that the G20 participating countries should have boycotted the summit.

They strongly condemned India’s state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and said the people of Pakistan had always stood and would continue to stand with the Kashmiri people. They made it clear that if India thinks it can suppress the Kashmiris by hosting conferences in the disputed region, they will not allow it to happen.