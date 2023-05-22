RCB finalises arrangements to set up cattle market at Bhatta Chowk

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalised all the arrangements to set up grand cattle market at Bhatta Chowk to facilitate the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had awarded the contract to establish the city’s largest cattle market at Bhatta Chowk at the intersection of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Rs89.5 million. The board auctioned the contract for the Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market well before Eidul Azha to prevent the sale of sacrificial animals in residential areas.

He informed that the auction process continued for three days and the highest bid was offered on the third day of the auction. The cattle market would be established for 15 days and would remain open on Eid days at the junction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The successful contractor, Syed Mudassar Shah, token no-4 made an offer of Rs89.5 million. A committee formed by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Gulzar under the chairmanship of Revenue Superintendent Rana Saleem awarded the contract for the cattle market.

As per the contract, the contractor would charge Rs3,000 for large animals and Rs2,000 for small ones brought to the market. The spokesman informed that the board had made special arrangements to meet the water requirements of animals in the cattle market.

Cleaning, lighting, and security would also be arranged in the cattle market, while a mobile veterinary hospital would also be established for the medical examination of animals with the support of the Livestock Department. The Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market would be Rawalpindi’s biggest market, in which sacrificial animals would be brought from different parts of the country.