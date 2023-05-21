Shahid Zaman joins Harvard Business School as squash instructor

KARACHI: Former Pakistani international squash player Shahid Zaman has been appointed as squash instructor at the prestigious Harvard Business School recently.
Shahid, 40, once rose to No.14 in the world squash rankings and was then considered among the most talented professionals on the international circuit. He belongs to a family of top notch squash players. Shahid is a nephew of former British Open champion Qamar Zaman.
Shahid told 'The News' on Saturday from Boston, USA, that he felt proud for being selected by one of the most prestigious institutions in the world as its squash instructor.
"It is indeed a great honour for as the Harvard Business School is counted among the world's most prestigious educational institutions," he said.
Shahid represented Pakistan in various international championships. In 2004, he won his first title at the Pakistan circuit in Event I. In 2005, he was victorious in the Virginia Professional Squash championship and went on to claim the title in COAS international 2005 and the Pakistan circuit 2005 - Event II.
Shahid moved to the United States 13 years ago in search of greener pastures as served as coach of greener pastures. He also served as coach at the Tennis and Racket Club, the oldest club in Boston.
