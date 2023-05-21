Navy maintain domination in National Games Sailing

KARACHI: Navy on Saturday continued to dominate the sailing event of the 34th National Games being held here at the PN Aquatic Club.

The races are being conducted at the open sea near Oyster rocks opposite to Clifton beach. The weather is good for sailing. About 10-12 knots winds were experienced on Saturday with good swelling conditions. At the end of the second day on Saturday after six races out of nine Navy were leading in almost every class.

As per details in the men's Laser Standard (ILCA 7) Navy were at the top, followed by KP and Army.

Navy were tied with PAF in the juniors (boys) Laser Standard (ILCA 7) with Sindh trailing at the third position.

In men's Windsurfing RSX class Navy were leading and they were followed by PAF and Sindh. Navy also were at the summit in the Juniors windsurfing RSX class and were followed by Punjab and Balochistan.

In the 470 Class (open and mixed) Navy were heading and were trailed by Sindh and Army.

Navy and PAF were tied in the Juniors 470 class (open and mixed).

PAF, Police storm into Football final

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Police blasted their way into the final of the men's football event of the 34th National Games at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Saturday.

Both PAF and Police recorded identical wins with a 1-0 scoreline over their respective oppositions Army and Balochistan in the semi-finals held in front of the jam-packed stadium.

In the first semi-final between Army and PAF Samad put PAF in front in the 11th minute through a well-connected header which went past the diving keeper in the 11th minute.

Army made frantic efforts to bring the parity but they failed to do so mainly due to a few squandered chances.

Army had come very close to score an equaliser before the final whistle but Umair's drive went off the target.

PAF coach Shehzad Anwar said that it was a tough game.

"It was a tough match," Shehzad told The News after the sweating affair.

"You know when both PAF and Army play they always remain tough. Today Army played ground game and our stance was a bit aerial and that helped in the end," said Shehzad, also a Pakistan men's team head coach.

He was confident that they would be able to beat Police in the final on Sunday.

"Police were in our group and we beat them 1-0. I am confident that we will be able to beat them in the final tomorrow," Shehzad said.

Meanwhile in the second semi-final Police conquered Balochistan 1-0.

Skipper and seasoned defender Qurban Ali hit the winner for Police with a piercing shoot in the second half of the extra time (103 minute). It was a tough fight with either side putting pressure on each other.

Both sides also missed a few chances before the event was pushed into the extra time and there in the second half Police did well to net the winner.

The final will be held on Sunday (today) between PAF and Police. Balochistan will meet Army in the third place showdown.