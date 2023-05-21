Army make clean sweep in rowing

ISLAMABAD: Army swept all six gold medals at stake on the opening day of the 34th National Games water rowing event at the Rawal Lake Islamabad on Saturday.

In what could be termed a total dominance from Army, all six gold at stake were won comfortably by Army. On the first three days water rowing competitions will be held at the Rawal Lake while on May 23-24, machine rowing will be contested at Hamidi Hall Islamabad.

Asad Abbas and Nauman the two newcomers were outstanding in their respective categories.

Results:

Lightweight Men single Scull (LM1X)

Army (gold), Navy (silver), Wapda (bronze)

Lightweight men double (LM2X)

Army (gold), Navy (silver), Wapda (bronze)

Open-weight men pair (M2-)

Army (gold), Navy (silver) Wapda (bronze)