Army make clean sweep in rowing

ISLAMABAD: Army swept all six gold medals at stake on the opening day of the 34th National Games water rowing event at the Rawal Lake Islamabad on Saturday.
In what could be termed a total dominance from Army, all six gold at stake were won comfortably by Army. On the first three days water rowing competitions will be held at the Rawal Lake while on May 23-24, machine rowing will be contested at Hamidi Hall Islamabad.
Asad Abbas and Nauman the two newcomers were outstanding in their respective categories.
Results:
Lightweight Men single Scull (LM1X)
Army (gold), Navy (silver), Wapda (bronze)
Lightweight men double (LM2X)
Army (gold), Navy (silver), Wapda (bronze)
Open-weight men pair (M2-)
Army (gold), Navy (silver) Wapda (bronze)
KARACHI: Former Pakistani international squash player Shahid Zaman has been appointed as squash instructor at the...
BOGOTA: Alejandro Gallego´s match ended in a coffin after the 25-year-old was one of three people killed during a...
LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea plyers to learn from the example set by Manchester City´s treble...
KARACHI: Pakistan men's national football team will feature in the Four Nations Cup in Mauritius next month.The...
JOHANNESBURG: The 54 member nations of the Confederation of African Football will be divided into nine groups of six...
ROCHESTER: Viktor Hovland says he has the "tools" to win his first major title, Corey Conners has confidence from an...