NA speaker to decide on PTI MNAs resignations: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday issued a written short order against the acceptance of the resignations of 72 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs saying that notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat with the concurrence of the Speaker was without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The order said that two opportunities should be granted by the National Assembly Speaker to them for the verification of their resignations.

Justice Shahid Karim had announced the short order on Friday allowing the petitions filed by PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Riaz Ahmad Fatyana.

Justice Shahid Karim in his written order said that notifications challenged in the petitions and issued by the National Assembly Secretariat purportedly having been issued with the concurrence of the NA speaker are held to be without lawful authority and of no legal effect having been issued in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution, the rules of the assembly and the judgments of the superior courts.

He observed that the matter of voluntary nature of the resignations as well as their genuineness should be placed before the NA speaker once again who would determine each resignation by the members to have been submitted voluntarily as also whether the resignations were genuine.

“For the purpose, each member shall be called separately for the satisfaction of the speaker of the National Assembly,” Justice Karim ordered, adding that two opportunities should be granted by the speaker to the members to appear.

The LHC maintained that in case the MNAs choose not to appear, then the speaker would be at liberty to decide upon the resignations.

“Consequent to above, the impugned notifications issued by the ECP are also set aside having been issued without lawful authority,” the order concludes.

The judge said a detailed order with reasons would be released later.