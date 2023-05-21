PM visits PKLI, reviews treatment facilities for poor patients

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a patient during his visit to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Saturday.—The News

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) here and chaired a review meeting on the ongoing programs for the treatment of the poor at the institute.

He had a special conversation with the patients under treatment at the PKLI and the doctors. “The doctors posted at the PKLI should use available resources to treat the poor patients with sincere intentions,” the PM asserted.

“This institution of modern treatment for poor patients is built with great effort for seeking blessings of God and with sincere intentions. The federal and provincial governments are trying to make it fully functional,” he said adding that modern treatment facilities at the PKLI are to be used uninterruptedly on a priority basis for the poor patients. He directed that administrative steps should be completed as soon as possible to get the modern equipment required for treatment at the PKLI. The prime minister ordered to formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure global standards of technical education in the nursing college project.

The PM also ordered further improving the management of sanitation at the PKLI.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Chairman PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials accompanied the PM during the PKLI visit.