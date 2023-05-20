China’s Dujiangyan to be Murree’s sister city

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to establish a “sister city” link between Murree and Dujiangyan city. In order to promote people-to-people contact and communication between Murree and Dujianyan, a signing ceremony was held in Beijing. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque and Mayor Zhang Yadan represented Muree and Dujianyan respectively. The cooperation was made by keeping in view of the scintillating atmosphere and mountainous beauty of the two cities. The mutual experience of hosting 30 million tourists annually will help Murree administration in upgrading basic tourism infrastructure.