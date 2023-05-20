 
NAB to probe free flour scheme on Naqvi’s request

By Our Correspondent
May 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: On the request of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau has decided to initiate an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Free Atta Distribution Scheme in Punjab. Naqvi, in a letter to the NAB chairman, had requested to investigate the allegations of corruption in the scheme.