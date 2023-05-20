Voices from the fence

While the supporters of one party are for strikes and the supporters of the other party are condemning the strikes, the apolitical are just getting caught in the crossfire. Suffering due to fights you have no stake or interest in is particularly grating and feels utterly undeserved. I would like to remind all those engaged in politics that many Pakistanis do not share the same passions as them and just want to get on with our lives. They should be mindful of this the next time they take to the streets.

Muhammad Taha Ali

Lahore