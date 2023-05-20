Effective management of public spaces

LAHORE: Prices of all essential items have spiralled up due to the unstable rupee, power and gas crisis, and high petroleum rates. All of these matter fall under the domain of the federal government. However, the provincial governments cannot be condoned on their failure to regulate to a reasonable limit.

Political turmoil in the country has impacted the lives of poor families that not only lack resources but have to line up for hours to buy relatively cheaper commodities from the utility stores.

Besides shortage of commodities, people roam in markets where illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders is openly taking place, they buy adulterated food and their movements in most of the markets and many roads are restricted due to encroachments.

Many issues that officers think minor are ruining the health and are life threats for many citizens. These include sales of spurious foods, blatant use of non-food colours and manholes near the residential colonies or footpaths that regularly take the life of small children.

Controlling most of these menaces is the responsibility of the provincial governments. Punjab government for instance has forgotten the 2006 havoc caused in Lahore by bursting LPG cylinders when decanting was taking place in a busy market.

Two persons were critically injured and five shops and 10 vehicles reduced to ashes when several LPG cylinders exploded one after another at Garden Town’s Barkat Market on June, 29, 2021. In 2009 a blast in Samanabad, Multan claimed a life, leaving several injured.

A similar blast on Vehari road a few years ago, had resulted in three deaths. On January 9, 2023 a fire broke out after a loud explosion at a LPG cylinder decanting shop in Sarjani Town. Shop owner Asif and a rickshaw driver Ali Gohar were injured in the incident.

Encroachments in all the main shopping centres of Lahore like Anarkali bazaar, Mall Road Market, Ichrra, Dharampura bazaar, Garhi Shahu bazaar, Montgomery Road Auto Market in Lahore and similar outlets in other major cities are heavily encroached by shopkeepers and vendors that has created not only traffic problems but has hindered the free movement of customers particularly women.

Then there are encroachments at main roads that create parking problems and traffic congestion. Against these, there are only sporadic actions here and there. There are ways to control both encroachments and eliminate illegal decanting of LPG. Some argue that controlling encroachments in markets and roads should be the responsibility of the police.

They argue that the police have the necessary authority and enforcement capability to control illegal activities in public spaces. Immediate action can be taken by the police to remove encroachers and decanters and prevent them from re-offending.

On the other hand, others argue that at least regulating encroachments in markets and roads should be the responsibility of the municipal government regulators.

They argue that regulating encroachments is a complex issue that requires long-term planning and coordination among various government agencies. Municipal government regulators can work with market vendors and other stakeholders to develop and implement policies that balance economic and social interests.

Ultimately, the responsibility of controlling encroachments should be shared by both the police and municipal government regulators and overlooked by a very strict and clean administration. The police should be responsible for enforcing existing laws and regulations, while municipal government regulators should be responsible for developing and implementing policies and programmes that address the root causes of encroachments in public spaces.

Collaboration and coordination between these two entities are essential to ensure the effective management of public spaces.