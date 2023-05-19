Secretaries meeting: AJK PM asserts rule of law for good governance

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government which is being run under the constitution and rule of law, not on the whims and fancies of anyone.

Addressing a meeting of secretaries of the government at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat here on Thursday, he said: “Governments are not run on traditions and customs but by constitutions and laws but it was quite unfortunate that misuse of law in Azad Kashmir has brought the system to the brink of collapse.”

Reiterating his commitment to the rule of law, Anwar said as long as he remains in office he would establish the rule of law in the state. “Executive authority does not necessarily mean that head of the state (PM) has unlimited powers”, he said, adding that there was no democracy without accountability.

Highlighting the role of bureaucracy, the PM said that secretaries guarantee the self-respect of the government. “The power of posting and transfer entirely rests with the Government”, the PM said, adding that appointments and transfers of officers will be made on merit.

“Good governance cannot be established without the rule of law compatible with the Constitution. The PM’s office is open for all, if anyone has any problem please bring it to my notice”, he said.

The PM told the top officials of the state that the government was accountable for every penny it collects in terms of taxes. He said that the Cabinet Committee on Budget will be notified soon and asked the concerned authorities to start working on it (budget drafting).

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the installation of a biometric system in all offices. He said that respect for the judiciary was obligatory on all of us and the government employees can enjoy all privileges under the law.