PTI leader Moonis Elahi. Twitter/DialoguePak

LAHORE/LONDON: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned in person Moonis Elahi in an inquiry allegedly related to money laundering and assets beyond means.

Denying the allegations, the PTI leader said the federal agency wants to arrest him in another case.

According to the FIA call-up notice, a copy of which is available with The News, the agency claimed that, as per the report of the Financial Monitoring Unit, a noteworthy surge was observed in Moonis Elahi’s personal accounts between the years 2021 and 2022. It said that Amir Sohail, a prime accused in the investigation, had credited Rs. 52.5 million in different accounts of Moonis Elahi through eight transactions without any plausible reason/justification through eight credit entries in 2021 and 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that the aforementioned person also withdrew a huge amount of Rs 80.9 million via 15 cash withdrawals from your different bank accounts during a short span of time.” The agency directed Moonis to appear before the investigation team by May 22 and submit his reply.

Commenting on the allegations, Moonis Elahi said on Twitter that he has come to know through the media that the FIA has issued him a notice. He said that the agency wants to know about these eight transactions, the total amount of which is about Rs 5 crore.

These eight direct deposits have been made to my account. It didn’t come to my account from someone else’s account, Moonis added. He said that the amount in question is declared in the tax returns of the respective year. While criticising the agency, Moonis said that if the FIA had any efficiency, they would have collected the tax returns for the relevant years and not issued the notice. The real purpose of issuing the notices is to arrest me in another case, he concluded.

Speaking to Geo News, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said that the FIA is making allegations of corruption and money laundering for political reasons and everyone knows why. He said Amir Sohail “never sent me anything nor I sent anything to him”. Their allegations are negated by the FIA’s investigation itself which shows that everything in my account is declared and clean,” Moonis Elahi said. The son of former CM Punjab left Pakistan several months ago and is living in London and Spain.