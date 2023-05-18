Five go on trial in Germany for anti-Covid coup plot

KOBLENZ, Germany: Five Germans went on trial on Wednesday over a far-right plot to kidnap the country´s health minister and overthrow the government in protest against Covid-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors say the four men and one woman wanted to “trigger civil war-like conditions in Germany by means of violence... to cause the overthrow of the government and parliamentary democracy”.

The plot included plans to abduct Health Minister Karl Lauterbach -- unpopular among far-right groups because of anti-Covid measures. The only female suspect -- named as Elisabeth R. -- is thought to have been the ringleader.

The 75-year-old entered the courtroom on tiptoe and wearing no shoes, with two court officials holding her up by the arms. As the indictment was read out, she sat with her head bent over a rubbish bin saying that she was “afraid of throwing up”.

Elisabeth R. is said to have convinced the group that the German empire of the 19th century was the country´s true system of government, and an authoritarian ruling order should be re-established.