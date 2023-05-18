542 people, 305 vehicles in May 9 riots identified

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran clash with police during a protest outside the police headquarters where Khan is in custody, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. —AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has identified 542 people and 305 vehicles and motorcycles in relation to the May 9 attacks through Punjab Safe City Authority cameras.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at his office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed by the IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), Addl IG (CTD), and the CEO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the arrests, identification, and overall progress made in the cases related to the terrorism incidents on May 9, 2023.

According to an official handout, “The Punjab government has gleaned shreds of evidence of links between the attackers of the Jinnah House on May 9 and a political party’s leadership. Concrete evidence of conversations and messaging between miscreants and certain political leaders has emerged after the geo-fencing of the spot.

“After examining the solid evidence, CM has ordered a crackdown against the planners of the terrorist acts and called for the immediate arrest of every terrorist involved in attacks on military installations and positions. He further directed that swift action be taken against those involved in the ransacking and devastation of other locations.

“The CM has directed the formulation of joint investigation teams to be completed today and sought a report from the IG Police about the arrest of malevolent individuals involved in these incidents. He has stated that the cases relating to the May 9 mayhem should be pursued with complete evidence and solid prosecution, as these cases are crucial tests for us. They must be brought to logical conclusions, and the Public Prosecution Department should ensure full compliance with all cases, he concluded.

Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, and senior officials attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister has sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan RPO about the murder of four members of the same family in Rajanpur and ordered the arrest of the accused. The provision of justice to the bereaved family should be ensured by bringing the culprits to the grip of the law, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of attack outside the ISI offices in Faisalabad. The inspector general of police (IGP) and regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad gave briefing about the attack carried out by the ‘miscreants’ and the resultant damages.

Naqvi expressed complete solidarity with the officers and soldiers for showing bravely and foiling the attacks of ‘miscreants’ on May 9, and also lauded the professionalism of soldiers. He remarked that the ISI was country’s pride and the nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with it.

Mohsin Naqvi told the officers that the ‘miscreants’ were being brought to book, adding that the attackers had been identified and they would not be spared come what may.