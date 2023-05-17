IBCC writes to Cambridge for policy on cancelled papers

KARACHI: Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has asked the foreign boards to announce their policies regarding the cancelled papers due to recent precarious security situation in the country following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

In a letter written by IBCC Director Syed Ammar Hasan Gilani to the director of Cambridge International Assessment Education in Pakistan, regional development manager of Pearson and manager of International Baccalaureate Organization, he stated that the examinations scheduled from May 10-12, 2023 were cancelled by local and foreign boards over security concerns.

Though the local boards have issued revised schedule for the postponed papers, there is no intimation from foreign boards about their strategy and plan for the cancelled papers, mentioned the letter.

The director IBCC requested the foreign boards to intimate about their policy for the cancelled papers and suggest the solution for private students. The queries have been received from the concerned students and their

parents, therefore keeping in mind the wider interest of the students, it is requested to inform IBCC at the earliest, read the letter. It should be noted that this letter

written by IBCC on May 16 is vague and will confuse the students as the British Council has already made it clear that the canceled papers will not be repeated and average marking of these papers will be done.