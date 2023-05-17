PAF record second victory on trot

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) recorded their second successive victory on the trot when they conquered Punjab 3-0 in their Group C outing of the men's football event of the 34th National Games at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on Tuesday.

Essa put PAF ahead in the sixth minute. Naik Alam doubled their lead in the 66th minute before international striker Mansoor Khan landed a solid goal in the 75th minute to complete the rout.

PAF had downed Police in their opener 1-0 the other day. In the second show of the group Police notched their first win when they defeated Sindh 3-2 after a tough battle.

Mohammad Ali provided lead to Sindh through a solid strike in the 14th minute. However at the stroke of half time Zulfiqar levelled the score for Police. Three minutes into the second half Police took the lead when Hanif Khan landed a fine goal.

In the 76th minute Sher Hasan further stretched Police's lead to 3-1. However in the 80th minute Moin scored the second goal for Sindh. Boxing: In the boxing event Adnan Butt of Punjab, Saeed Anwar of Army and women boxer Faqeeha Saeed of Sindh qualified for the semi-finals.

At the Ibrar Hussain Boxing Hall in Qayum Stadium Quetta in the men's light middleweight (67-71kg) quarter-finals, Adnan Butt of Punjab defeated Usman of Railways by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

In the other quarter-final of the same weight, Shahab Khan of Navy defeated Muhammad Faizan of KP 5-0. Ahsanullah of WAPDA got walkover against Shaharyar Khan of Police to qualify for the pre-finals. Army's highly talented fighter Saeed Anwar defeated Najeeb of HEC via RSC in the first round.

In the men's middleweight (71-75kg) quarter-finals, Salar Abid of PAF defeated Zubair Ahmed of Sindh via RSC first round.

Saif-ul-Manan of Army whacked Muhammad Ayub of Police 5-0, Israr Khan of HEC defeated Asadullah of WAPDA 5-0 while Tanveer Ahmed of Army got the better of Mohibullah of Balochistan 5-0.

In the men's heavyweight (75-80kg) quarter-finals, Bilawal Zia of Army downed Ihsanullah of HEC 4-1, Kaleemullah of Railways knocked out Muhammad Saleem of Sindh in the first round while Amir Khan of WAPDA downed Muqeem of Balochistan 5-0. In the same weight fourth quarter-final Ajmal Pathan of PAF beat Asmatullah of Police 5-0.