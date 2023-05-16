Power workers demand hiring of line staff

LAHORE:Hundreds of Electricity/Wapda workers held a rally on Monday under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) here, carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands.

They urged the prime minister to take action to stop fatal accidents of line staff during the performance of their duties due to serious shortage staff. On this occasion, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, reminded the government that 66 members of line staff died in 2022 alone because of serious shortage of line staff which requires them to work doubly since no recruitment has been made in the last six years while old hands have been retiring and quantum of work rising by the day. Accidents of line staff are on the rise. The government must allow recruitment of officers, he stressed. He demanded that electricity staff must be protected against the lawlessness of those accused of committing electricity theft.

The workers demanded raise in wages and pensions of the workers engaged in both public and private sector, industries, banks, media and other sectors, in the Federal Budget 2023-24. They urged the government to check the ever-increasing prices of essential commodities of daily use and urged all political parties and patriotic forces of the nation to promote unity to achieve national economic self-reliance and rid the country of exorbitant foreign debts, establish a society based upon equality, fraternity, social justice, democracy and dignity of work.

The rally was also addressed by Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Nosher Khan, Haji Liaqat Ali, Malik Zahid, Liaqat Ali Gujjar, Rana Shahbaz, Naveed Ashiq Dogar, Amanullah Khan, Rana Shafiq and other representatives of the union.