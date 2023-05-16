Pictorial exhibition held in front of press club to mark Nakba Day

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) held a camp and a pictorial exhibition titled ‘We Shall Return to Palestine’ in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday as part of the global campaign for the right of the Palestinians to return to their homeland.

A large number of men, women and children associated with civil society and human rights organisations of the city, as well as leaders of political and religious parties, attended the pictorial exhibition. On May 15, 1948, the illegitimate state of Israel was established by the usurping Zionists on the holy land of Palestine under the patronage of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Millions of local Palestinians were forcibly expelled from Palestine by the usurping Zionists. This day is remembered by the Palestinian people as Nakba Day (the day of catastrophe). On the request of the Palestinian people, Nakba Day is observed worldwide as the Day of Return to Palestine.

The PLF held protests in Karachi and Lahore against the 75-year-long Israeli occupation of Palestine. In the pictorial exhibition outside the KPC, photographs of Khader Adnan, who was recently martyred in the captivity of the usurper Israel, remained the centre of attention.