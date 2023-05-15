Chicken sold at Rs650 to 1,200 per kg

LAHORE :The prices of almost all seasonal vegetables have witnessed an increasing trend. Official rate list is not implemented by the government. Artificial inflation has increased public miseries.

The price of chicken has increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs408-416 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs624 per kg, and sold Rs650-1200 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, A-Grade at Rs100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs60-70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30-33 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs30-33 per kg, B&C sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs330-345 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs725-745 per kg sold Rs1,000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, cucumber local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120-180 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Bitter gourd was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price Spinach farm gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs26 per kg, fixed at 76-80 per kg sold at Rs120 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs100-135 kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of lemon local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Lufa price was fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

Pumpkin was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cabbage by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, not sold.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle.

Radish price was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

Pea price was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs78-345 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs180-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special further gained by Rs40 per dozen, fixed at Rs365-380 per dozen, sold at Rs500 per dozen, A-category by Rs35 per dozen, fixed at Rs255-265 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs175-180 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs115-120 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen.

Dates Irani gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs435-455 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg.

Grape fruit was gained by Rs6 per piece, fixed at Rs40-44 per piece, sold Rs60-80 per piece.

Pomegranate Kandhari gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs395-410 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg.

Papaya was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Strawberry was fixed at Rs75-140 per kg, sold at Rs120-300 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs70-100 per kg, sold at Rs100-150 per kg.

Watermelon was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Lokat was fixed at 85-130 per kg, sold at Rs160-240 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs125-175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 350 per kg.

Phalsa was fixed at Rs185-190 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs100-220 per kg, sold at Rs150-450 per kg.