Privileged prisoner

Tens of thousands of under-trial prisoners are languishing in overcrowded Pakistani jails in extremely inhumane conditions. But it seems that the respected superior courts do not care about ordinary prisoners as much as they do about the privileged. The judiciary apparently does not care if the accused has committed petty crimes or was implicated in false cases. This is because these people have no influence. That Imran Khan incited his followers to commit arson and set public property on fire apparently means nothing. Imran Khan surprisingly deserves preferential treatment despite the fact that his followers attacked state installations.
It also does not matter that a political party’s protest fractured the delicate economy and resulted in depriving thousands of small businesses and daily wage earners of their weekly earnings. Regardless of what happened in the country, Khan was shifted to a luxurious police guest house as a state guest because he is from the privileged class.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
