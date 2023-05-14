Mob beats ‘mugger’ to death after he guns down man

A mob of people beat an alleged mugger to death after he gunned down a man in Baldia Town on Saturday. Two of his “accomplices” were arrested by the police. A suspected robber was beaten to death by a crowd of people in the Madina Colony area of the Baldia Town locality, while two of his alleged accomplices were arrested by the police. Police said that one of the three suspects had shot Nasir Khattak dead over resisting the attempt to mug him during the early hours. Upon hearing the gunshot, the locals chased the suspects and surrounded them near the Ruby Morr area, then severely beat up one of the “robbers”.

Law enforcers arrived on the scene and took the custody of the injured and his companions. The injured was being taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his wounds on the way. The deceased was identified as Faisal, and his companions as Yasir and Bilal. Police recovered weapons and a motorbike from them. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is under way.

‘Robber’ killed, two held

Another suspected robber was killed and two of his companions arrested after an exchange of fire with the police near Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Police said the suspects were looting people at gunpoint, adding that after receiving information of the incident, they reached the area and killed one of them while arrested two others after an exchange of fire.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as Sarwar, son of Ghulam Akbar. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is under way.